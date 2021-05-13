Tom Brady delivers perfect tweet about facing Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Tom Brady always knows what to say, how to say it, and when to say it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback will be returning to Gillette Stadium to play the New England Patriots on Oct. 3.

It is the reunion — reunion? — everyone is waiting for and the game will be on Sunday Night Football.

So, how does the seven-time Super Bowl winner feel about playing the team that brought him six championship rings?

Ask and the G.O.A.T. shall answer:

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

Perfect.

