Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had an age-defying game on Sunday.

At age 43, Brady became the oldest NFL player ever to throw for five touchdown passes in a game. It had previously been done three times by 40-year-olds: In 1997 by Warren Moon, in 2019 by Drew Brees and in 2017 by Brady.

Brady also became the oldest player ever to pass for 350 yards in a game. That record was previously set by a 41-year-old Brady in 2018.

Quarterbacks 41 or older have thrown for more than 300 yards in a game a total of 13 times in NFL history: Brady 11 times, Drew Brees once this season and Brett Favre once in 2010.

When Brady first started talking about playing until he was 45, most people didn’t think it was possible. As he continues to defy age, Brady is proving his doubters wrong.

Tom Brady defies age with 369 yards, 5 TDs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk