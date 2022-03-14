Tom Brady’s decision to unretire proves costly to one auction winner

Barry Werner
1 min read

The decision came a day late for one person who bid on the football that was the “last” touchdown pass Tom Brady threw in his NFL career.

Leland’s sold the football that went from Brady to Mike Evans against the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs for $518,000.

There were 23 bids on the football and the others who were seeking the ball have to be thanking their lucky stars they did not win.

Why? Brady announced Sunday he was coming back to play in 2022 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No word yet on whether the receipt says: ALL SALES FINAL.

