Tom Brady after Dana White's request for him to join Raiders: 'I don't know what the future holds'

The biggest storyline in the NFL this offseason surrounds the future of Tom Brady, who's an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after spending the last two seasons building a Hall of Fame resume with the New England Patriots.

UFC president Dana White, who knows Brady well, grew up a Boston fan but lives in Las Vegas, the site of most UFC fights and the soon-to-be home of the Raiders. On an Instagram Live video, White called up Brady to make his pitch for the six-time Super Bowl champion to join the Raiders in Vegas.

"I'm a Boston guy, through and through," White said. "I want you to go with the Patriots. But let me make my last pitch: Las Vegas would love to have you here with the Raiders. The stadium, the facility is incredible. The training facility that they have outside of Vegas is unbelievable. It's a 45-minute flight from LA, your kids and your family could live there, you could fly back and forth. We want you to come to the Raiders."

Brady, who won't officially be a free agent until March 18, has been coy about what jersey he'll be wearing in 2020. He has yet to make any public remarks outside of a Hulu commercial that aired during the Super Bowl. But when speaking with White, he offered a small glimpse into his thinking.

"I know it's been a lot of patience for me and obviously, being where I've been for 20 years, it's been an amazing experience," Brady said. "I don't know what the future holds right now. I'm just trying to be patient through this process, my first time going through it. In the meantime, I'm going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10-12 days and we got a little vacation planned, which I'm looking forward to."

The Patriots still have exclusive negotiating rights with Brady for the next two weeks, but barring any unforeseen extension, the future Hall of Famer will be able to sign with any team he chooses by the middle of March.

