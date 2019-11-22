Tom Brady, Dak Prescott won't worry about cold weather Sunday, here's why

Tom Brady and Dak Prescott don't need to worry about the cold temperatures set to roll in Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The temperature is supposed to be below 50 degrees, not extremely cold, but still chilly. In his past four starts in temperatures below 50, Prescott is 4-0 with a 111.8 passer rating.

The temperature is expected to be in the 40s for the @dallascowboys game vs the @Patriots in Foxborough on Sunday.



In his last 4 outdoor games in sub-50 degree weather, @dak is 4-0 with a 111.8 passer rating



While that's pretty good, Brady's record is spectacular. The 42-year-old is 50-7 when the temperature is below 40 degrees.

So, while the temperature probably won't play a major factor -- the expected rain, of course, could. The last home game for Brady and the Pats, at 27-13 victory over Cleveland on Oct. 27, was played at times in driving rain with temperatures in the 40s as New England took advantage of Cleveland's inability to hold on to the ball in the slippery conditions.

The Patriots and Cowboys are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

