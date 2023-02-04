Tom Brady’s dad reacts to the GOAT’s retirement

Tom Brady’s (second) retirement has elicited reactions from all throughout the NFL world, and now we’ve got another one, but from much closer to home.

Tom Brady Sr., the GOAT’s father, recently called in to speak with ESPN’s Mike Greenberg live on the air, giving his real-time reaction to his son’s decision to finally hang up his cleats after a legendary 23-year NFL career.

Watch the video above to see what Brady’s dad had to say.

List

Bucs fans react to Tom Brady's retirement

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire