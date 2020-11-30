Tom Brady cuts interview short after questions about Bucs' coaching

WATCH: Brady cuts interview short after coaching question originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a mismatch at head coach and quarterback?

Tom Brady threw multiple interceptions for the third time in four games Sunday as the Bucs dropped to 1-3 in that span via a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Amid Brady's current slump, there's been speculation that his style of play isn't a good fit in Bruce Arians' offense. Brady's former New England Patriots teammate, Rob Ninkovich, even suggested recently that the 43-year-old quarterback needs a new head coach.

Following the Bucs' loss Sunday, Brady was asked what he makes of the "chatter" that he still looks like he's "running someone else’s offense" in Tampa Bay.

"It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with," Brady responded. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable. I think I have to go out and certainly do a better job the last four weeks of the year. So, I appreciate it. Let’s have a good week."

Brady then walked away from the podium, ending his press conference at around two minutes and 20 seconds.

Here's the question-and-answer exchange:

Patriots fans will recognize this Brady tactic of politely answering a question but then cutting an interview short to signal he has no interest in discussing it further.

It's natural that Brady would have some growing pains in Arians' offense, which differs in several distinct ways from the system Brady operated in New England.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington also reported Sunday that the ex-Patriots QB has "no regrets" about joining Tampa Bay and is "OK with the way things are" with Arians.

But Brady and the Bucs will continue to be in the spotlight as long as they keep struggling, as they're now clinging to a second NFC Wild Card spot after their second straight loss.