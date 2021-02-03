Tom Brady cursed out Bucs teammate for crying after win over Packers
Bucs player learned of Brady's legendary intensity the hard way originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
How exactly has Tom Brady helped change the culture of a team that hadn't reached the playoffs in 12 straight seasons before he arrived?
Allow Lavonte David to explain.
During an appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, the Buccaneers linebacker recalled a rather intense moment that transpired in Tampa Bay's locker room after the team's NFC Championship Game victory over the Green Bay Packers.
"When I realized that it was real -- when I realized all the other stuff doesn’t really matter unless it’s the Super Bowl -- was after we won the NFC Championship," David said.
“You know me, I was all happy and s---, it was my first (trip to the Super Bowl). I’m geeked up. Then like I guess somebody was crying. And I heard [Brady] just (say), ‘What the f--- you crying for? We not done yet."
It's no surprise Tom Brady isn't satisfied with a conference championship.
Lavonte David told a hilarious story on @ATCoveredPod that the GOAT saw someone crying in the locker room after the Packers win and said "What the f**k are you crying for? We're not done yet." 🤣💀🐐
— Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) February 3, 2021
David wouldn't reveal who Brady cursed out but admitted he also had to pull himself together in the moment.
"He’s right," David said. "I had a little two tears, too. So I wiped my s---, too. ... I'm trippin', man. We still got work to do."
Some might say chastising a teammate for taking a brief moment after the game to appreciate a first-ever trip to the Super Bowl might be a little much. (Especially since Brady isn't above shedding a few tears.)
Then again, it's hard to argue with Brady's approach: His championship-or-bust mentality helped lead the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles during his 20 years in New England.
That mentality also has helped transform a mediocre franchise into a Super Bowl contender in less than a year. The Bucs would have been happy to just make the playoffs in years past, but with Brady on board, the bar has been raised to the top -- and so far, his team has been up to the challenge.
Tampa Bay is a slim underdog against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, but bet against the GOAT at your own peril.