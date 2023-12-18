Tom Brady criticizes Damontae Kazee suspension, faults Gardner Minshew

The NFL has suspended Steelers safety Damontae Kazee for the rest of this season for the hit that knocked Colts receiver Michael Pittman out of Saturday's game. But Tom Brady has a different view.

Brady posted on Instagram that blaming Kazee is wrong, and Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew bears responsibility for throwing a pass that had Pittman in a position where he was sure to get drilled.

"Nobody likes seeing players get hurt," Brady wrote. "But hard hits happen. QBs should not be throwing the ball in areas where they are exposing their own teammates to these types of hits. Coaches need to coach better, QBs needs to read coverages and throw the ball to the right places and defenders should aim for the right hitting areas. To put the blame on the defense player all the time is just flat out wrong. Need better QB play!! It’s not OK QBs to get your WRs hit because of your bad decisions!"

Ultimately, however, Kazee is the one who has to control where he hits an opponent. And Kazee is the one whose season has come to an end.