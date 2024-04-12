Tom Brady Is Cool With Un-Retiring From The NFL Again: 'I'm Not Opposed To It'

Tom Brady isn’t quite ready to call it quits on his NFL career.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, in a recent appearance on “DeepCut with VicBlends,” claimed he’s “100% retired” but kept the door open for an NFL team who may need a quarterback due to injuries.

“I’m not opposed to it,” said the former quarterback, who briefly retired in 2022 only to play another season before hanging up his helmet “for good” in February 2023.

He continued, “I don’t know if they’re gonna let me, if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don’t know if — I don’t know, I’m always gonna be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball.”

Brady’s comments arrive before he is set to work as a broadcaster with Fox Sports beginning in the fall, according to ESPN.

The former quarterback, who purchased a minority ownership stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces last year, is also waiting to be approved as a minority owner of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady went on to refer to Michael Jordan, who retired from the NBA on three occasions before ending his career with the Washington Wizards in 2003.

“So to come in for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” said Brady, who spent most of his career with the New England Patriots before his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

