Tom Brady on contract situation: 'I don't know why it's being brought up'

Even with the Patriots in the midst of an undefeated season, the focus lately has been on Tom Brady's uncertain future.

Much of that has to do with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting last week that Brady returning to New England in 2020 is "the least likely option" for the longtime Pats quarterback. Add in Brady selling his home along with his trainer Alex Guerrero, plus the fact he could become a free agent following the 2019 campaign, and there's bound to be some speculation.

But Brady clearly wants that speculation to be put to rest. On Friday the six-time Super Bowl champion called all the talk about his future "hype," and he doubled down on his statement during his weekly interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One.

"None of it is brought on by the things that I have said," Brady told Gray. "Again, I said last week nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. I have really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that.

"It is probably that time of year where you don't need to focus on so much on the wins and losses, you staring to focus on a lot of other things. I think the media has the right to do that. I certainly don't. I am focused on what I need to do this year and we're off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year and that is where I am at personally."

Brady summed up his mindset with a quote about living in the moment rather than the past or the future.

"I don't know why it is being brought up," Brady said. "I had a good quote that came to mind that someone told me, ‘The past and the future are in the mind. I am in the now.' I think that is a great way to live life. I am not thinking about many things beyond this week. There's some family things I am thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that I am thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots."

On several occasions, Brady has mentioned his desire to play until age 45. The 42-year-old was asked by Gray if that remains a goal of his.

"Yeah, I certainly hope so," Brady said. "You're right, I have expressed that. A lot of times I think it is important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals. I have set that number for a long time and I work pretty hard at it every day. I think that is part of me being a professional giving my best to the team, making sure my body is in great condition that I am able to take the field. I take a lot of pride in that.

"A lot of it is I am not a robot out there. It is a lot of time and energy and I enjoy putting my time and energy in those places and taking care of myself. Hopefully affording myself the ability to play as long as I want to play. I also really love the sport and I enjoy playing. Not many things have changed on that front."

Although it's clear all the speculation about his future is irking Brady, he's doing a great job of not letting it affect him on the field. Brady and the Patriots are off to an 8-0 start to the season and aim to keep it rolling on Sunday night when they take on the Ravens in Baltimore.

