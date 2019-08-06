New Tom Brady contract pushes $13.5 million in cap space to 2020

Regardless of whether quarterback Tom Brady plays for the Patriots in 2020, they’ll be taking a significant salary-cap charge under his name.

Based on a report from Albert Breer of SI.com that Brady’s new deal includes a signing bonus of $20.25 million, the proration dynamic pushed two thirds of that amount out of 2019 and into future years. With the contract voiding after 2019, that two-thirds chunk of the bonus ($13.5 million) will hit the cap in 2020.

Coupled with a $1.75 million base salary, $1 million in per-game roster bonuses, and $12 million in cap charges for bonuses previously paid to Brady, his cap number for 2019 drops from $27 million to $21.5 million, a cap savings of $5.5 million.

If Brady re-signs for 2020, that $13.5 million in dead money will be the starting point for his cap number. Which means that he’d likely sign another multi-year deal aimed at further kicking the can into future cap seasons.