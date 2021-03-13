Tom Brady contract: Will Buccaneers QB reach all of these reported incentives?

Tom Brady contract: Will Bucs QB reach all of these reported incentives? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady reportedly has agreed to a new contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one that will allow him to play at 45 years old and save the team a bunch of salary cap space this offseason.

The cap savings are hugely important for the Bucs as they try to bring back as much of their Super Bowl-winning roster as possible entering the 2021 campaign.

This extension, much like his first contract with the Buccaneers in NFL free agency last year, is full of incentives that could see Brady earn even more money.

Brady hit several of his incentives last season, and he earned several million dollars as a result of the Buccaneers winning four playoff games.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer tweeted the incentives in Brady's new extension, and there are many of them.

• $562.5K for Top 5 in passer rating.

• $562.5K for Top 5 in TD passes or 25+ TDs*.

• $562.5K for Top 5 in total passing yards*.

• $562.5K for Top 5 in completion %.

• $562.5K for Top 5 in yards/attempt.



* These 2 contingent on Bucs improving NFL rank in yards/rush. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2021

Brady should have a very good chance at hitting the incentives for making the playoffs and winning postseason games next season. The Buccaneers are among the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI, and it's possible they will be even better in 2021 after a full (and hopefully normal) offseason for Brady and the offense to build stronger chemistry.

The statistical incentives are well within Brady's reach, too. He ranked tied for second in passing touchdowns with 40 and ranked No. 3 in passing yards with 4,633 last season. If the Bucs bring most of their 2020 offense back next season, Brady definitely could finish top five in touchdowns and yards again.

Whether it's reaching these incentives or the pursuit of his eighth Lombardi Trophy, Brady still has plenty of motivation to continue performing at an elite level at age 43.