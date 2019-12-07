Tom Brady continues to lose annual Michigan-Ohio State bet

Tom Brady had to pay up a bet on the Ohio State game thanks to Jim Harbaugh (right) and Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

If it’s at all possible to feel bad for Tom Brady when it comes to football, the days following a Michigan loss to Ohio State are sure to do the trick.

The former quarterback of the Wolverines, nearly 20 years removed from playing for his alma mater, is still repping the maize and blue, and it’s mostly to disastrous effect. Case in point: after last week’s 56-27 thrashing at the hands of the Buckeyes, Brady was forced to momentarily swap sides and pose for an OSU photo with his Patriots teammates.

Try not to cringe.

It hurts the eyes, unless you’re an Ohio State fan. In Brady’s defense, he’s nearly halfway to a surrender cobra pose, which should be the default position for every UM supporter whenever the The Game rolls around.

That’s not to let Chase Winovich off the hook, either. The rookie lineman out of Michigan looks more pained than anyone in the photo.

But the real issue here is why, after all these years, why why why does Brady keep making these bets? It’s almost masochistic at this point. Each year, without fail, Michigan loses in excruciating fashion to Ohio State — eight years in a row, to be exact. And each year, equally without fail, Brady ends up having to rock Ohio State colors afterwards.

It happened it in 2015.





Tom Brady should probably stop making Ohio State-Michigan bets pic.twitter.com/7X0zNOtQXx — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) December 3, 2015

And 2016.

And those are just the ones we know about. Yet, he persists. Because that’s what college sports is. Endless hope and a larger cache of disappointment.

Brady will likely keep making these bets. He’ll likely keep losing, too. Even he is powerless to do anything about it.

“A bet is a bet!” Brady commented on the photo via Instagram. “But next year is our year!”

Sure it is, Tom.

Pride goes before the fall. Yes, even for the greatest quarterback of all time.

