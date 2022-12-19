Bears players react to Teven Jenkins’ neck injury
The Bears' biggest loss on Sunday was Teven Jenkins suffering a scary neck injury on the first series against the Eagles.
The Bears' biggest loss on Sunday was Teven Jenkins suffering a scary neck injury on the first series against the Eagles.
Why didn't Ohio State guard the inbounds pass? What's the latest on Isaac Likekele? That and more from a loss to North Carolina at MSG.
Jacque Vaughn says that the Nets were able to come back to beat the Pistons through playing harder in the second half
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOMessi May Not Be Soccer’s GOAT for LongHuge Chinese lending to Africa has created a dilemma where China will struggle to recoup its money while maintaining its image as a friend to developing nations, researchers at Chatham House
Croatian winger Mislav Orsic found the back of the net in style against Morocco as his nation took a 2-1 lead at halftime of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.
The Rams are wearing a uniform combination tonight that they've only worn once this season
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media and said that the team knows that they need to do more things to improve
Fans are worried the Bears offensive line is going to get Justin Fields killed.
Niña Williams immigrated to the United States as a child, grew up in Pella, and went on to create a social media empire based on her home in Waukee.
A third officer arrived on the scene and pepper sprayed the man.
Detroit Pistons on receiving end of tag-team effort by Nets' Kevin Durant (43 points) and Kyrie Irving (38 points) in squandering double-digit lead
Timberwolves put up a franchise record 150 points as they defeated the Bulls, 150-126. Anthony Edwards recorded a season-high 37 points, seven rebounds and a career-high 11 assists for the Timberwolves, while DAngelo Russell added 28 points (7-10 3pt FG) and eight assists in the victory. DeMar DeRozan tallied 29 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Bulls in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 15-15, while the Bulls fall to 11-18.
The Giants played a meaningful game in December. They won that meaningful game. And now, they’ve positioned themselves to play into January.
Eagles star running back Miles Sanders didn't get his first carry against Chicago until the 6:25 mark of the first half and social media responded accordingly
The Browns dropped the Ravens to 9-5 with a 13-3 win in Cleveland on Saturday.
The highest-ranked high school recruit that Florida State has signed under coach Mike Norvell intends to leave the program.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have sights on the No. 1 spot.
We look at an instant analysis of the Ravens' Week 15 loss to the Browns
The Vikings delivered a comeback for the ages on Saturday
Ohio State football no longer has a 2024 quarterback commit.
Dak Prescott sat sprawled on the Jacksonville grass, having been knocked to the ground while trying to make a game-saving tackle, and watched in disbelief as safety Rayshawn Jenkins sprinted by for a touchdown in overtime. The Dallas Cowboys backed into an NFC playoff spot Sunday night when the New York Giants beat Washington, but their stunning collapse at the Jaguars could prove to be a pivotal moment for them this season. Jenkins intercepted Prescott’s tipped pass intended for Noah Brown and returned it 52 yards for a score and gave Jacksonville a 40-34 victory Sunday that few saw coming.