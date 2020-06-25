Tom Brady continues to lead Buccaneers workouts

Tom Brady has stacked three Super Bowl rings on each middle finger, and he continues to wave them at the NFL Players Association.

The NFLPA has recommended that players stop working out together, until training camp opens. Brady continues to work out with his Tampa Bay teammates, in defiance of that recommendation.

Kevin O’Donnell of FOX13 has posted new video of a group of Buccaneers players working out together. The group now includes receiver Mike Evans.

Brady has been unapologetic about the workouts, despite the NFLPA’s recommendation that they stop. Indeed, Brady has been flaunting it. At a time when mixed messages with political underpinning are confusing Americans as to proper behavior in a pandemic, Brady is only contributing to that.

Not that he’s trying to make a political statement. He just wants to win football games, ideally more games than the Patriots win. But he’s sending a not-so-subtle signal to those who believe that legitimate concerns about a virus that is still spreading, sickening, and killing Americans by the thousands are simply “fear porn” that they’re right, that people shouldn’t be worried, that people shouldn’t change their behavior, that people shouldn’t wear masks, and (as Brady is doing) that people should ignore recommendations of experts rooted in medical science.

