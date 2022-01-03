Tom Brady continues to make history, one game at a time

Sunday’s meltdown from Antonio Brown overshadowed yet another excellent performance by Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

On Sunday, he passed for 410 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 13 career games of 400 or more passing yards, tying him with Dan Marino for third place on the all-time list. Peyton Manning has 14 games of 400 or more passing yards, and Drew Brees has 16.

Brady also has thrown 40 touchdown passes for the third time in his career. Only Aaron Rodgers has three seasons of 40 or more touchdown passes. Also, only Brady and Drew Brees have thrown 40 or more touchdown passes in consecutive seasons.

It’s an amazing accomplishment, given that Brady is 44 years old. He’s thrown for 40 touchdown in each of the past two seasons, even though he didn’t get past 30 until 2007.

Arguably, Brady has had two Hall of Fame careers, from 2001 through 2007, and then from 2011 through 2018. He could be earning a third bust with what he’s done the last two years in Tampa Bay, especially if he keeps doing it for another year or two.

