Tom Brady will continue to re-write the Super Bowl record book

Tom Brady has been a starting quarterback for 19 NFL seasons: He’s been in the NFL for 21 years, but as a rookie in 2000 he was a backup and in 2008 he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first game. Of those 19 seasons, Brady has ended up in the Super Bowl in 10 of them.

Brady’s Super Bowl résumé is far greater than any other player in NFL history. Here’s a list of the Super Bowl records Brady owns:

Games played: Super Bowl LV will be Brady’s 10th Super Bowl, by far the most in NFL history. Two other players have played in six Super Bowls, former Bills and Broncos defensive lineman Mike Lodish, and Brady’s old teammate Stephen Gostkowski. John Elway is the only quarterback other than Brady to play in even five Super Bowls.

Games won: Brady has six Super Bowl rings and will be going for his seventh. Former 49ers and Cowboys linebacker Charles Haley is the only other player with five Super Bowl rings.

Pass attempts: Brady has thrown 392 passes in Super Bowls. Peyton Manning has thrown the second-most, with 155.

Pass attempts in one game: Brady threw a Super Bowl-record 62 passes in the Patriots’ overtime win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Completions: Brady has completed 256 passes in Super Bowls. Peyton Manning has the next most, with 103 completions.

Completions in one game: Brady has the record with 43 completions against the Falcons. He also has the second-most completions in any Super Bowl, with 37 against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Consecutive completions: Brady completed 16 straight passes against the Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, a Super Bowl record.

Passing yards: Brady has thrown for 2,838 yards in Super Bowls, by far the most ever. Kurt Warner has thrown for the second-most yards in Super Bowls, with 1,156.

Yards gained in one game: Brady owns the single-game record with 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles. He also has the second-most in a game, throwing for 466 yards in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

Touchdown passes: Brady owns the record with 18 touchdown passes in Super Bowls. Joe Montana is next, with 11.

Most attempts without an interception: Brady threw 48 passes against both the Giants in Super Bowl XLII and the Eagles in Super Bowl LII without an interception. That’s the most passes without an interception in Super Bowl history.

Brady set all of those records with the Patriots and will now add to his record-shattering legacy in his first Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

