Anytime New England Patriots quarterback and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady gives you a compliment, you know you've done something right.

So after the Ravens dominated the previously unbeaten Patriots 37-20 on Sunday Night Football behind the stellar performance of quarterback Lamar Jackson, Brady had some kind words for the Ravens' second-year signal-caller.

"Great game, dude," Brady told Jackson postgame. "You played great. Congratulations."

Jackson responded by calling the six-time Super Bowl champion an acronym he's plenty familiar with.

"G.O.A.T," Jackson told Brady, an acronym for 'Greatest of all time.'

The moment was a special one between one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks of all-time and one of the brightest, young stars in the league.

Jackson turned in a stellar performance -- completing 17-of-23 for 163 yards and a touchdown while adding 61 rushing yards and two more touchdowns with his legs. Baltimore jumped out to a 17-0 lead, dominated the time of possession in the second half and closed out their most impressive victory of the season.

2 rush TDs AND a 100+ QB rating?



Lamar Jackson's the first player in @Ravens HISTORY to do it. 😈@Lj_era8 | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/IA3XijF6mG



— NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2019

Baltimore moved to 6-2 following the victory, asserting themselves among the AFC's best. While the Ravens and Patriots don't play again in the regular season, few would be surprised if they met for a rematch in January.

Tom Brady congratulates Lamar Jackson after huge Sunday night victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington