Tom Brady congratulates Drew Brees on passing TD record, says he'll try to break it

Even in a career with more than a few memorable games, Drew Brees’ performance on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts was magical. The New Orleans Saints quarterback completed 29-of-30 pass attempts and broke the all-time record for passing touchdowns, passing Peyton Manning with his 540th TD.

One of Brees’ contemporaries, another quarterback who certainly knows success, congratulated Brees on Twitter:

Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying 😉 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 17, 2019

Brady added the winking emoji.

In case you were unaware, Brees didn’t just pass Manning on Monday night. He also passed Brady: After the New England Patriots’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, when Brady threw two touchdown passes, he had 538, one behind Manning and one ahead of Brees.

It’s possible that when New England hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday that Brady takes the record from Brees, at least temporarily, though the Saints play in the early window this week, against the Tennessee Titans, so Brees might have more than a two-TD lead on Brady by the time the Patriots kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Drew Brees (right) passed Tom Brady (left) and Peyton Manning on Monday night. (Elsa/Getty Images)

