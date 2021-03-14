Tom Brady congratulates Drew Brees as Saints QB announces retirement

Tom Brady congratulates Drew Brees on retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's the end of an era in the NFL as Drew Brees has called it a career after 20 seasons.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram with help from his kids. You can check out the adorable video and read Brees' heartfelt announcement below:

NFL Twitter promptly flooded with reactions to the news and congratulatory messages to the legendary QB. Among those reaching out to Brees was ex-New England Patriots QB Tom Brady.

"Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees," Brady wrote.

Brees, 42, spent the first five years of his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers before joining the Saints in 2006. He led New Orleans to victory in Super Bowl XLIV and was selected to 13 Pro Bowls. Currently, he is the all-time leader in passing yards (80,358), completions (7,142), and completion percentage (67.7%).

The final game of Brees' career was a loss to Brady and the Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.