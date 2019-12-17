New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tossed the 540th touchdown pass of his career on Monday night to break Peyton Manning's NFL record.

Currently sitting in third-place on that leaderboard is New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who had the perfect congratulatory message for Brees following the record-breaking touchdown.

Read below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Congrats drew!! Couldn't be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it's worth trying 😉 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 17, 2019





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

A classy gesture from the Patriots QB, who will be battling it out with Brees for the record as long as the two legendary signal-callers decide to continue playing.

Brees added another touchdown after the record-breaker to bring his career total to 541. Brady, who has 538, will have a chance to pass Manning and Brees on Saturday when the Patriots host the Buffalo Bills.

Of course, that won't be a simple task. Especially given the Patriots offense's ongoing struggles.

Tom Brady congratulates Drew Brees for breaking Peyton Manning's all-time TD record originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston