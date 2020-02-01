Tom Brady congratulates DPOY Stephon Gilmore with thoughtful message

Stephon Gilmore earned the first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award of his career on Saturday, and Tom Brady was one of the first people to congratulate his New England Patriots teammate on the achievement.

Shortly after Gilmore won the award, Brady took to Instagram to send a message to the Patriots' lockdown cornerback:

Congrats @bumpnrungilmore on winning such a prestigious award! There was no doubt to me and all our teammates how incredible you played week after week! But the work during practice is what we all admired and respected! You worked your ass off and we are all proud of you!!! ‘LOCK EM UP STEPH!!!'

Simply put, Gilmore was incredible for the Patriots in 2019. The three-time Pro Bowler tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six and also topped the league in pass breakups (20).

There was little doubt Gilmore would take home the hardware as he also was named Defensive Player of the Year by his NFL peers and by the Pro Football Writers of America.

