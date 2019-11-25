Tom Brady complains about officials stopping clock in last second of win over Cowboys

This should go over well outside of New England.

Following the Patriots’ 13-9 win over the Cowboys that was aided by a late phantom tripping penalty against Dallas, Tom Brady was the one complaining about officials.

The Patriots got the ball back holding a four-point lead after Dallas turned the ball over on downs with 1:49 remaining in regulation.

Patriots fail to run out the clock

After nine plays and all three Cowboys timeouts, New England faced fourth down at the Dallas 15-yard line with five seconds remaining. Instead of inviting the risks involved with a field goal attempt and an ensuing kickoff, the Patriots opted to try to run out the clock.

Brady took the snap and lofted a high pass out of bounds to the right of the end zone. When it landed, one second remained on the clock for a turnover on downs.

Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman was surprised by the clock operation.

“You typically get that at home,” Aikman said. “Normally that clock would run out.”

Tom Brady irked with officials

Brady concurred and was downright salty about the call despite the Cowboys failing to come up with an 85-yard game winning touchdown with their remaining single second on the clock.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady on the officials not ending the game after he threw it away with a ton of hang time.



"It was still up in the air when they stopped the clock. So I don't know. Everyone who says Patriots get the advantages. I don't know about that." pic.twitter.com/kxvWakas9c — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) November 25, 2019

“I don’t know,” Brady said when asked about the clock not running out. “I couldn’t figure it out. I’ve never seen that before. It was still up in the air when they stopped the clock. “Everybody who says Patriots get advantages — I dunno about that.”

Cowboys hurt by controversial call

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are left wondering how this play resulted in a tripping penalty that negated a first down on their penultimate possession.

3rd and 1



Game on the line



Flag



"Tripping" pic.twitter.com/vgQBeazJ8m — new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) November 25, 2019

Two plays after that penalty, the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs.

There's an absurd threshold to make the Cowboys sympathetic figures in the eyes of football fans. Brady just found it.

