Tom Brady compares NFC South to Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have struggled to live up to their lofty preseason expectations, limping to a 5-6 record through the first 12 weeks of 2022, falling well short of the bar they set for themselves over the previous two campaigns.

Despite their lackluster performance so far this year, the Bucs still find themselves in first place in the NFC South, which is proving to be the worst division in the NFL this season.

This still gives hope to the Bucs and their fans, as they still control their own destiny for a division title, which would come with a home playoff game as the NFC’s No. 4 seed.

On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady acknowledged the situation in their division this year, with a curious comparison from elsewhere in the sports world:

10/10 was not expecting Tom Brady to use Mike Tyson biting Evander Holyfield’s ear off to describe the situation in the NFC South on his pod… pic.twitter.com/sXgx43h7bQ — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 29, 2022

The Bucs haven’t lost any ears this year, but they’ve suffered through their share of injuries to key players. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was lost to a serious knee injury on the second day of training camp, All-Pro pass rusher Shaq Barrett sustained a season-ending torn Achilles earlier in the season, and All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday.

Brady and his team have definitely taken some tough punches this year, but they’ve still got the opportunity to win the fight, and make another playoff run.

