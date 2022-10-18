Tom Brady compares football season to military deployment

Tom Brady has long been lauded for his commitment to excellence on the gridiron, with his high level of dedication getting much of the credit for his ability to play at such a high level for such a long period of time.

Brady had a brief retirement this offseason, but after just 41 days, he decided to return for a 23rd season in the NFL, at 45 years old.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion recently discussed his perspective on this topic during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, comparing the commitment of a new NFL season to a military deployment (via The Athletic’s Greg Auman):

Here’s the full quote from Tom Brady’s weekly SiriusXM podcast, comparing the demands of an NFL season to military deployment: https://t.co/b1bYnnUfjp pic.twitter.com/UPVjcKByE5 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 18, 2022

Brady’s Bucs aren’t off to the start they expected so far this season, currently sitting at 3-3 after a shocking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that was riding a four-game losing streak.

