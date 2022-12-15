Tom Brady on communication with offensive players: 'We only have three hours a week to get it right'
#Bills vs. #Dolphins 7 things to watch for during Week 15's game:
SAO PAULO (AP) Brazilian teenager Endrick says it's a ''dream come true'' to join Real Madrid, even if he has to wait a bit. The 16-year-old sensation for Brazilian club Palmeiras will move to Spain when he turns 18 - in July 2024. The two clubs confirmed the agreement Thursday in separate statements about the most highly anticipated transfer from Brazil to Spain since Neymar's move to Barcelona in 2013.
Kylian Mbapp and France will battle Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. Here is how to watch the match.
Could the Buccaneers really lose the NFC South? Yes.
Few expected the offense to regress *this* rapidly in the wake of Josh McDaniels' departure. As our Tom E. Curran explains, Bill Belichick's succession plan has left a lot to be desired.
The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks
"This is gonna hurt."
DirecTV has held the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package since its inception in 1994. After the next four Sundays, DirecTV will be out. So who will be in? That’s still to be determined. But it apparently will be determined soon. Commissioner Roger Goodell, during a press conference following the ownership meeting in Texas, [more]
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
Kyle Shanahan is confident his group of wide receivers will be able to step up without Deebo Samuel the next few weeks.
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. Of course, Rudolph would love to get the nod if rookie Kenny Pickett isn't cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday at Carolina.
The #USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley are not only getting good #Pac12 transfers; they're getting players who know a lot about other conference competitors.
Looking at the most recent national mock drafts from a Bears' perspective.
No. 1 is a no-doubter but No. 2 is quite a suprise!
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
For years, Mason Rudolph was the Steelers’ primary backup quarterback to Ben Roethlisberger. Then Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent, and drafted Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall. Now, Pickett is the starter. Trubisky has been the primary backup, dressing on Sundays. And Rudolph has taken very limited reps and [more]