Tom Brady comments after Shedeur Sanders says he went ‘Brady mode’

The entire football world was watching as the Colorado Buffaloes fought their way back to overcome a tough win at home on Saturday night against the rival Colorado State Rams.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders led an incredible offensive drive, complete with a two-point conversion, to tie the ballgame and send it into overtime late in the fourth quarter. It was a Brady-like drive with the game on the line, and Sanders executed it to perfection.

The Buffaloes ultimately outlasted the Rams in a 43-35 victory in double overtime.

“All I was thinking is Brady mode,” Sanders said after the game. “That’s it, simple. Brady mode, that’s it. They left too much time out there.”

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders led his team on a 98-yard, game-tying touchdown drive before beating CSU in double OT: pic.twitter.com/QIGwxGEP6e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2023

Brady posted Sanders’ post-game comments on his Facebook story, along with an epic response to the budding, young signal-caller.

“I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in life. Great win,” said Brady.

Sanders finished the game going 38-of-47 for 348 passing yards, four touchdowns and only one interception. With the win, the Buffaloes improved to 3-0 on the season, and Sanders’ Heisman odds will likely continue to grow.

