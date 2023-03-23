Tom Brady comments on former teammate Dont’a Hightower’s retirement

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joined the growing list of players commenting on the retirement of legendary linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

Brady was there from the very beginning to watch Hightower grow from a first-round draft pick out of the University of Alabama to a three-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best locker room leaders in franchise history.

“Clutch. A great teammate, captain and champion. Congratulations on an amazing career,” Brady posted to his Instagram story, per NESN.com.

Hightower, Brady and longtime Patriots safety Devin McCourty have all retired over the last two months.

Brady was with the team throughout the entire ride to six Super Bowl victories, while Hightower and McCourty were both apart of the second-half of the near 20-year run by the greatest dynasty in NFL history.

The funny thing about history is that it sneaks up on us. You blink today and find a decade has passed and the present is suddenly the distant past.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire