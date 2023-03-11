Tom Brady comments on former teammate Devin McCourty retiring

Over a month after Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, New England Patriots’ longtime safety Devin McCourty followed suit by officially announcing his retirement from football after 13 years in the league on Friday.

Even though there was always a possibility of McCourty retiring, the news came off as pretty surprising considering how long he’s been in New England. The decision to walk away is never an easy one, and no one understands that more than Brady, who played until the age of 45.

After hearing the news, the legendary quarterback took to social media to congratulate his former teammate on an incredible career.

“New England legend. You outlasted me by a month. Congrats on the well deserved retirement,” Brady posted on his Instagram story.

McCourty helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls, while also finishing his career with three All-Pro nods and two Pro Bowl invites. Coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft have both released statements on his retirement as well.

It’s deserving praise for a player that will easily go down as one of the franchise’s best defensive players and leaders ever.

