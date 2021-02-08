Tom Brady won a Super Bow title in his first season with the Buccaneers and he isn’t showing any signs of stopping at this point.

Brady was named the MVP of Super Bowl LV after throwing for three scores in Sunday’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs. The win was the seventh in Brady’s 10 trips to the Super Bowl, but any thoughts that he’d exit on high note were erased in his postgame comment.

“Oh yeah, we’re coming back,” Brady said after the game.

There was talk about the legacies of Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the days leading up to the game. Any question of Brady’s place among the best to ever play the game should be off the ledger given how things played out on Sunday.

Tom Brady: We’re coming back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk