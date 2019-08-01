Tom Brady comes in at No. 6 overall on NFL's Top 100 players of 2019 list

For the first time in the history of the NFL Top 100, Tom Brady is not ranked among the top five.

The New England Patriots quarterback still made a top-10 appearance in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2019. But as the NFL Network revealed on Wednesday night, Brady enters the season as the No. 6 overall player as ranked by his fellow NFL players.

"He is THE best football player to ever play football. Ever."



After winning his 6th 💍, @TomBrady comes in at No. 6 on this year's #NFLTop100.



Brady was ranked as the No. 3 overall quarterback on the list, as Drew Brees (2) and Patrick Mahomes (4) checked in ahead of him this year. The other players ranked ahead of Brady on this year's list were Aaron Donald (1), Khalil Mack (3), and Todd Gurley (5).

Despite Brady's lower-than-normal ranking, he got plenty of love from his peers, many of who called him the greatest football player of all-time.

"He's the best football player to ever play football. Ever." said Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan in the NFL Top 100 reveal. "Is he the best athlete? No. Not even close. You're a better athlete than Tom. Tom Brady is the best football player to ever play football. No doubt about it."

"I've never been around anybody who loves football more than Tom," Brady's long-time Patriots teammate Matthew Slater said. "The drive that he has in year 19 is even more than when I got here."

Last season, Brady completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The numbers may not be as crazy as Mahomes' (50 TD passes in his first season), but as Brady's Patriots teammate Kyle Van Noy pointed out, the numbers don't necessarily matter.

"He doesn't have the craziest numbers, but he's still playing at a high level," Van Noy said.

And considering that Brady led the Patriots third consecutive Super Bowl appearance and won his sixth title, an NFL record among players, Van Noy's point is certainly a good one.

Brady is one of four Patriots to be ranked in the Top 100 list this season. Julian Edelman (90), Devin McCourty (89), and Stephon Gilmore (22) were the other Patriots on the list. Of the four, Gilmore was the only one to be the highest-ranked at his position.

Tom Brady comes in at No. 6 overall on NFL's Top 100 players of 2019 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston