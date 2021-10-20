When Tom Brady‘s NFL career started, Dan Marino owned the NFL passing touchdown record, with 420 in his career. Brady now owns the passing touchdowns record, and is poised to surpass a new landmark as soon as Sunday.

Brady currently has 598 career passing touchdowns, meaning he’s two away from 600 in his career. He could reach that milestone on Sunday against the Bears.

Only three other quarterbacks have surpassed 500 touchdowns: Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508).

After Brady, Aaron Rodgers is the active leader, with 424 passing touchdowns. It seems unlikely that Rodgers will ever surpass Brady, given that Rodgers would likely need to play at least four or five seasons after Brady retired to do it, and Brady is showing no signs of slowing down.

Brady is also the NFL’s career record holder for postseason touchdown passes, with 83.

Tom Brady closing in on 600 career touchdown passes, an NFL first originally appeared on Pro Football Talk