Tom Brady closes in on Buccaneers’ single-season passing touchdown record

With three games to play, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has 30 touchdown passes in his first season with the team. With three more, he’ll tie Jameis Winston for the most touchdown passes in one season in team history.

Winston set the record in 2019, when he also became the first quarterback in league history to throw 30 touchdown passes and 33 interceptions.

Brady has only 11 interceptions in 13 games. Unless he has 22 in the final three, he won’t have to worry about matching Winston’s less impressive feat.

Despite playing only 13 games for the Buccaneers, Brady already is tied for 10th on the franchise’s all-time passing touchdown list, with Mike Glennon. With two more, Brady will tie Brian Griese for ninth place. With two more beyond that, he’ll tie Craig Erickson for No. 8.

It would take a second season to catch Steve DeBerg at No. 7. DeBerg had 61.

With 71 or more, Brady would crack the top five, leapfrogging Trent Dilfer.

