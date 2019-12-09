Tom Brady Gets In Face Of Chiefs Lineman Chris Jones And Twitter Howls

Tom Brady picked on someone his own size ― and then some.

The Patriots quarterback butted face masks with Kansas City Chiefs lineman Chris Jones ― all 6 feet, 6 inches and 310 pounds of him ― on Sunday.

Chris Jones has something to say to Brady on the way by, and Brady gets up and gets in Jones’ face pic.twitter.com/NjVaJEboo6 — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) December 8, 2019

Now Brady, at 6-4, 225, is no pushover, but he is a Hall of Fame-bound quarterback who isn’t supposed to be mixing it up with huge defenders who pursue guys like him for a living.

The brief encounter happened after Brady was knocked down on a third-down play during the second quarter of the visiting Chiefs’ eventual 23-16 victory.

The two were quickly separated.

USA Today and the Kansas City Star speculated that the argument, at least in part, might have stemmed from an iffy roughing-the-passer penalty called on Jones during the AFC Championship game that the Patriots won in January. But fans on Twitter imagined their own versions of Sunday night’s chat:

Chris Jones to Tom Brady: “You know you deep down want to retire now, right?” #KCvsNE pic.twitter.com/p45VYf4ISG — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) December 8, 2019

Chris Jones just told Tom Brady to get his old ass off the field. 👴 — S. Hoskins (@BossHoss88) December 8, 2019

Tom Brady to Chris Jones "if you were my son I'd kiss you on the mouth" .#KCvsNE — Captain William Corker US Space Force (@WillCorker) December 8, 2019

During Chris Jones confrontation with Tom Brady, he is seen saying, “Ok BOOMER.” — Quinn Fitz (@quinn_fitz1) December 8, 2019

Tom Brady: ... belongs in a museum!

Chris Jones: So do you! pic.twitter.com/VdiIQoyJy5 — Rhett Parrish 🔥⚾ (@TheCheat54) December 8, 2019

Others provided different commentary:

All I want for Xmas is Chris Jones to eat Tom Brady. — BG (@BGriff01) December 8, 2019

Oh what I would give to see Chris Jones one on one with Tom Brady 😂 Tom’s old ass wouldn’t recover from it. 💀🤣 https://t.co/IUNlYpeSdS — Hunter Barnett (@Barnett__18) December 8, 2019

CHRIS JONES WOULD KILL TOM BRADY AND I AM TOTALLY HERE FOR IT — Platinum Sombrero (@platinombrero) December 8, 2019

Chris Jones in Tom Brady's face gives ya that warm fuzzy feeling 💛❤️ — Megan Stumph-Turner (@kc_megs) December 8, 2019

Tom Brady jawing with Chris Jones reminds me of when I, a nerd in high school, would talk smack to the jocks. — Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) December 8, 2019

Tom Brady shut down and as the punt team comes and talks trash to Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/Qqpbc6XtOR — connor spradlin (@spradlin_connor) December 8, 2019

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.