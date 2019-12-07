Tom Brady, Chase Winovich don Ohio State gear after Michigan loss

With the University of Michigan's latest loss to archrival Ohio State, proud alums and Patriots stars Tom Brady and Chase Winovich lost a bet with Buckeye teammates Nate Ebner and John Simon. The four were seen in the locker room all wearing OSU's familial Scarlet and Gray for a photo op that's quickly gone viral.

Ebner and Simon were more than happy to indulge in the spoils:

It's not the first time Brady has done something like this during his time in New England. Most famously, No. 12 practiced in Mike Vrabel's OSU jersey after a Michigan loss to the Buckeyes several years ago.

