Tom Brady didn't win 'The Match,' but he did land a devastating burn on Charles Barkley

No one is going to mistake Sunday’s “The Match” for one of Tom Brady’s most impressive accomplishments.

His rough performance on the front 9 had plenty of people questioning his claimed 8 handicap and his finest moment on the course was immediately followed up by splitting his pants on national television. Brady and Phil Mickelson ended up losing the event by one hole.

At least it was all for charity, with Brady helping “The Match” raise $20 million for coronavirus relief and another $100,000 by meeting the challenge of Brooks Koepka.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also managed to one of the more brutal burns you will ever see on Charles Barkley, who frequently mocked him on the course.

I thought this was CHAMPIONS for charity Chuck...🤔 https://t.co/Vzu3xZQxOk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

This undoubtedly isn’t the first time Barkley’s been hit with the “no rings” line, but it carries a real weight when it comes from a player with as many championships as Brady. Barkley didn’t too well on the course himself either, failing to make bogey for charity with Justin Thomas coaching him.

Brady also got his say against Barkley on the course after holing out from the fairway on the seventh hole.

“Take a suck of that, Chuck,” Brady said. “Shut your mouth, Chuck. Take a load of that medicine. Get your butt out of here. That’s what I needed.”

All in good fun, we think. You never know people this competitive.

Tom Brady didn't win, but he got his shots in. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

