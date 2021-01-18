Tom Brady has chance to advance to 10th Super Bowl after win vs. Saints

Tom Brady has chance to advance to 10th Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are a few things that seem like a constant in January. Cold weather, New Year's resolutions and Tom Brady with a chance to advance to the Super Bowl.

That'll be no different in 2021.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the New Orleans Saints 30-20 in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, the quarterback is now one step away from advancing to his 10th Super Bowl.

His nine current appearances is already an NFL record, and he also has six rings to go along with that.

On Sunday, Brady was aided by his defense, as the Buccaneers forced four turnovers and stifled Drew Beers and the Saints in what could be the other veteran quarterback's final game. Brady threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

All that is standing in the way is Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers as Tampa Bay will travel to Lambeau Field next Sunday. The two-star passers have met four times prior, though never in the playoffs with this being Brady's first season in the NFC.

Brady holds a 3-1 record and was on the winning end of the Buccaneers Week 6 win over the Packers, in which Tampa Bay dominated by a score of 38-10.

The quarterback may be with a new team, but the results are still the same. Once again, he's on the cusp of the Super Bowl.