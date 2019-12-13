Lamar Jackson is really, really fast. He's fast for a human. He's fast for an NFL player. He's crazy fast for a quarterback.

Tom Brady is...not.

And yet, Brady, who is generally considered to be the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, is ready and willing to race Lamar Jackson anytime he wants.

Me vs Lamar, 40 Yard Dash on natural grass but he has to wear rollerblades. Who's buying the PPV? — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2019

Even considering the handicap, Jackson would probably still be the favorite to win in a landslide.

Whoever you'd put your money behind, one thing is certain: We would all pay a dangerous and irresponsible amount of money to see this on Pay-Per-View.

Tom Brady challenges Lamar Jackson to a unique footrace originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington