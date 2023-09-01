Tom Brady ceremony driving Patriots-Eagles ticket prices to crazy level originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Demand for tickets to Week 1 games is usually pretty strong. Fans are super excited for the NFL to be back, and no matter what experts are predicting for your favorite team, there's always some level of hope and optimism at the start of the regular season.

That said, demand for the New England Patriots' season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10 is through the roof.

Not only is it an excellent matchup featuring two popular teams, the reigning NFC champions and a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX and LII, the Patriots also will be honoring legendary quarterback Tom Brady that afternoon.

Brady came back to Gillette Stadium in 2020 as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he hasn't officially been honored by the Patriots yet.

Fans are parting with major amounts of money to be able to witness the Brady celebration. According to Vivid Seats, tickets for Patriots-Eagles are by far the most expensive of any Week 1 game. These prices also are far higher -- 698 percent more, per Vivid Seats -- than Brady rival Peyton Manning's retirement ceremony game 2017 when the Indianapolis Colts honored him.

Here are the five most expensive Week 1 matchups based on average ticket price, per Vivid Seats.

1. Eagles at Patriots on Sept. 10: $734

2. Packers at Bears on Sept. 10: $438

3. Lions at Chiefs on Sept. 7: $417

4. 49ers at Steelers on Sept. 10: $323

5. Cowboys at Giants on Sept. 10: $280

The Eagles aren't the only playoff-caliber team coming to Foxboro this season. Quite a few of them will be coming down Route 1. Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions come for a "Monday Night Football" matchup in Week 15. Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert makes his first trip to New England in Week 13. The new-look New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback are in Foxboro for the Week 18 finale. The Buffalo Bills play at Gillette Stadium in Week 7.

So, even if the Patriots aren't a very good team this season, ticket prices could remain pretty high because there are several really good opponents making their way to Foxboro.