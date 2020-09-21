Tom Brady celebrates first Bucs victory: It feels good to win

Tom Brady said it "feels good to win" after the legendary quarterback celebrated his first victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a tough debut.

Brady led four touchdown drives as the Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-17 in NFL action on Sunday.

The six-time Super Bowl champion marked his highly anticipated debut with two interceptions, including a pick-six, and three sacks, in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

But Brady responded by completing 23 of 35 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown as the Buccaneers improved to 1-1 for the season.

"You know there was a lot of good things and definitely things we can be better at. So, it was fun to win and we've worked hard for winning and winning is tough in the NFL," Brady said.

"We're going to take it and we're going to try to be better next week. But we had a few scrimmages here which helped a lot. Now we're just going to put this one to bed and get ready for next week.

"It feels good to win. It's going to feel good to watch the film and learn. It's a long season we got a tough game ahead on the road, we didn't do very well in our first road game and we have to do really well this time to beat this team [the Denver Broncos]. It's a different environment, tough environment for playing and we going to have to go play our best game."

Brady and star wideout Mike Evans struggled to combine in Tampa Bay's opening game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians pointing the blame at the former for a miscommunication afterwards.

Evans only had one catch against the Saints, but he caught seven passes for 104 yards and a touchdown as the Buccaneers topped the Panthers.

"It was better," the 43-year-old Brady said on his communication with Evans. "We left some out there and I think he and I both know that.

"So now we've got to practice and work hard at it. It's not an easy game, we've got to work at it. There's no easy way about it. You gotta get to work and find our rhythm and keep it for the rest of the year."

Following his criticism of Brady last time out, Arians heaped praise on the former New England Patriots QB.

"He has a pretty good history of that [bouncing back after a loss]," Arians said. "This game should have never gotten to as close as it did. But I thought he was outstanding.

"His leadership on the sideline was great, and he put us in the right play with a number of different audibles and played really, really well."