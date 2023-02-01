Tom Brady career vs. Bears highlights true dominance

Remembering Tom Brady's dominant history vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tom Brady is calling it a career, again. Seemingly for real this time. He’s a shoo-in to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer and has carved out his space on the Mount Rushmore of greatest competitors across all sports. We will celebrate Brady’s career for generations, but now let’s take a moment to take a look at how he fared against the Bears.

Brady dominated the league for an incredible 22 seasons, and truly was an instant success. In 2001, his first season with significant playing time, he led the Patriots to an 11-3 record in 14 starts. The hot start continued with an impressive postseason run (including a little help from the now-abolished Tuck Rule), and Brady’s first of seven Super Bowl Championships.

When playing the Bears, Brady was even better.

Brady played the Bears seven times over his career and only lost once. Further, pretty much all of his significant splits against the Bears surpass his career averages, including his completion percentage (64.3% career, 67.0% vs. Bears), yards per game (266.3 career, 294.1 vs. Bears), passing TDs per game (1.94 career, 2.71 vs. Bears) and QB rating (97.2 career, 105.9 vs. Bears).

The first time Brady took on the Bears was his second full season, in 2002. We didn’t know it at the time, but the game featured one of Brady’s hallmarks: an incredible fourth-quarter comeback. The Bears had double-digit leads twice in the fourth quarterー they entered the final frame up 27-16, then a pair of field goals from Adam Vinatieri and Paul Edinger made the game 30-19 with only 5:22 left in the game. But as we now know, over five minutes is a world of time to Brady. The Patriots got two more drives, Brady went 9-14 for 116 yards, had one 4th-and-3 run for a first down, threw two touchdowns, and the Pats won 33-30.

The next time the Bears took on Brady was arguably more embarrassing. It was 2006 and the Bears were gearing up for their Super Bowl run. They came into the game with a 9-1 record and the most exciting defense in the league. In a big moment, however, Brian Urlacher let the team down. The score was tied 10-10 with 11:34 left in the game and the Patriots faced a 3rd-and-9. With good zone coverage down field, Brady saw green grass and took off in the middle of the field. Urlacher was there and should have had him dead to rights to force a field goal attempt, but Brady put Urlacher on skates and converted the first down. The Pats ultimately scored a TD and the Bears had no answer.

The following meetings in 2010 and 2014 beatdowns (36-7, 51-23), but in 2018 one could argue that a young Mitchell Trubisky outplayed Brady. Trubisky threw for 333 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and added 81 rushing yards plus a rushing touchdown. Brady “only” had 277 yards with three passing touchdowns and one interception. This time, it was the Patriots’ special teams that outclassed the Bears. Cordarrelle Patterson was still in New England and returned one punt for a touchdown. Later, Kyle Van Noy returned a blocked punt for another score. The Bears lost 38-31.

The Bears finally got the best of Brady in 2020, his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bears held a 20-19 lead with just 1:13 left in the game, plenty of time for Brady to mount a hallmark comeback drive, but wearing a new Bucs helmet must’ve messed with Brady’s head. He threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, sealing the win for the Bears, without knowing it. After the play, Brady held up four fingers as if to say, “Hold up, fourth down is coming up, right?” The moment became a meme and the Bears finally got a W against the GOAT.

Of course, Brady got his revenge one year later by throwing four touchdowns in a 38-3 drubbing, leaving Bears fans with memories of his true greatness.

