Tom Brady calls out Peyton Manning for denying Colts pumped crowd noise into stadium

It's been nearly four years since Tom Brady and Peyton Manning last faced off on the gridiron, but their epic rivalry remains alive and well.

The two legendary quarterbacks recently caught up with one another for an episode of "Peyton's Places" on ESPN+. In one clip tweeted by NFL Films, Brady gives Manning a hard time for his Indianapolis Colts (allegedly) pumping crowd noise into the RCA Dome during a game between the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

About thirteen years after that matchup, Manning denied the accusation and that made for a hilarious dialogue between the Super Bowl champions.

"You couldn't hear anything," Brady said about playing in the RCA Dome.

"Yeah, we didn't pump in noise either," Manning responded.

"You're full of [expletive]," Brady said.

The NFL cleared Indianapolis of any wrongdoing and CBS took the blame for what was referred to as "Audio-Gate," though it's clear Brady still isn't buying it.

