Tom Brady calls Patriots' wide receiver depth 'a challenging situation'

It wasn't long ago the Patriots boasted perhaps the most loaded wide receiver depth chart in the league.

With Antonio Brown at the top, followed by Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, and Phillip Dorsett, quarterback Tom Brady possessed more weapons than he's had in years. That changed with Brown being released after only 11 days with the team, and with Edelman's status up in the air due to a ribs injury suffered during Sunday's game vs. the Jets.

The Patriots will face their toughest test of the season thus far when they head up to Buffalo this Sunday to take on the 3-0 Bills, and they may be shorthanded for the AFC East battle. During his weekly Westwood One interview with Jim Gray, Brady addressed the wide receiver situation heading into Week 4.

"It's definitely a challenging situation that we're facing with depth and so forth," Brady said. "We're going on the road against a very good defensive football team. Any time you're dealing with injuries and lack of depth at certain positions, we're going to try to figure out how to produce yards and points. Any time you lose great players, it definitely takes a hit to your offense.

"And the reality is we're facing a very challenging game coming up. So, we'll go do the best we can do based on the circumstances that we have. Again, no one's ever feeling sorry for the Patriots nor should they. I've got a job to do and I'm going to try to do it with whoever is out there. And I'm going to try to do it the best way I possibly can."

Brady also mentioned Edelman is still "working toward some tests" with his injury and probably will be doing so throughout the week. Along with the wide receiver talk, Brady and Gray discussed the rumor he disapproved of Robert Kraft's decision to cut Brown from the team.

Even with the potential shortage at wide receiver, the Patriots opened as 7-point road favorites for Sunday's game at New Era Field.

