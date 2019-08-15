Tom Brady calls out Patriots rookie on Instagram: 'Study your playbook'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t playing football to hear soliloquies, he’s playing to win more championships. So when a Patriots rookie took to Instagram to share a Shakespeare quote, Brady tried to get him back on track.

The 42-year-old Brady responded to Chase Winovich’s Instagram post — which featured a quote from “Julius Caesar” — by telling Winovich to “study your playbook.”

Tom Brady let rookie Chase Winovich know he needed to study the playbook. (Image via @wino on Instagram)

Winovich, 24, is a rookie defensive end from Michigan. The Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

It’s unclear whether Brady was serious, or whether he was just giving the rookie a hard time. Given Brady’s playful social media persona, it was probably the latter.

Still, Winovich might want to take Brady’s advice. It’s not wise to anger the guy you have to go up against every day in practice, especially when that guy is a surefire future Hall of Famer.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

