Tom Brady calls Mike Evans suspension “ridiculous”

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game.

“I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike would come out there to defend me, it means everything in the world to me as a teammate and a friend. And Mike knows how I feel about him. So, in the end, emotions are a part of sports. Sometimes they boil over and they obviously did yesterday. And it’s an unfortunate circumstance. I don’t think it deserved any type of suspension. I think that’s ridiculous. You know hopefully we can move past it, get to a better place. You know in the end, I appreciate Mike having my back. I know he’ll learn from it. And he knows that we all have is back.”

Of course Brady thinks it’s ridiculous to suspend one of his best receivers. It affects Brady personally. It compromises his ability to win football games. And while he can find a way to couch it within the confines of “team,” his own personal agenda to advance his legacy and his name and his stature and his whatever is at the heart of it.

He’s selfless to his team, in support of his selfish desire to set a bar so high that no one ever even comes close to matching him.

Thus, he’s hardly objective when it comes to assessing whether Evans should have been suspended. Since it will make it harder for Brady to beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and preserve bragging rights over a quarterback who has greater natural skills than Brady does, Brady absolutely disagrees with the move.

