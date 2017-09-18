Tom Brady calls James White one of best teammates he's ever played with in New England

Tom Brady is the type of quarterback who makes his teammates better. But every once in awhile he acknowledges someone special that helps him on the field, too.

After dismantling the Saints 36-20 Sunday in New Orleans, Brady spoke candidly about running back James White.

"I've played with a lot of great teammates, and James (White) is right up there with the best," Brady said, via The Boston Sports Journal.

White, who finished Sunday's game with eight receptions for 85 yards, and two carries for 11 yards, played a pivotal role with New England suffering through a depleted receiving corps.

Brady threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns against New Orleans' shambolic defense, and White served as his safety valve just like he did in last season's Super Bowl win over the Falcons.





Brady is in his 18th season in the NFL, which means he's played with a large quantity of teammates. For him to single White out as one of the best, means the pass-catching running back must truly be doing something special in Brady's eyes.



