Tom Brady returned to the Buccaneers on March 13. His coach, Bruce Arians, announced his departure Wednesday.

Brady posted a goodbye letter to Arians soon after the coach’s announcement:

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.

“I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities. Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football.”

In an interview with Peter King, Arians denied his quitting coaching was related to Brady’s return. Their relationship appeared strained at times during their two seasons working together in Tampa.

“No,” Arians told King. “No. Tom was very in favor of what I’m doing. I mean, I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him. Great relationship off the field.”

Tom Brady calls Bruce Arians “a true NFL legend and pioneer” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk