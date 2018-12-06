Tom Brady calling audible to James White mid-play is incredible stuff originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

We can give you all sorts of big-picture stats to illustrate Tom Brady's brilliance.

But sometimes it's the little things.

Case in point: A third-quarter play in the New England Patriots' 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

It's a play-action pass, and as Brady fakes the hand-off to running back James White, he literally tells White, "Checkdown."

That's right: Brady called an audible to White in the middle of a play. He then executed the audible to perfection, hitting White on said checkdown pass for an 8-yard gain.

(The play happens at the 1:18 mark of the video below.)

What's most impressive about this sequence is how calmly Brady gives his message to White. In the high-speed car crash that is an NFL play, the 41-year-old quarterback sees everything in slow motion.

Credit also goes to White, who seamlessly executed Brady's last-second, mid-play play change. This catch was one of the shifty running back's seven receptions on nine targets for 92 yards, all of which were team highs.

The Patriots face a tough test this Sunday in Miami, but it's always an advantage when your QB is playing in the Matrix.

