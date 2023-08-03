Tom Brady buys stake in English soccer team Birmingham City

Less than six months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady's competitive nature apparently still burns hot.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has become a minority owner of second-tier English soccer team, Birmingham City, with the club revealing Thursday that Brady, 46, will become chairman of its advisory board.

"I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well," Brady commented in a social media post released by the club. "I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching. I know that a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it.

"Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog."

Brady's announcement comes in the wake of another retired NFL star, J.J. Watt, becoming a minority investor in Burnley of the English Premier League back in May.

Brady's duties with Birmingham City will include working with the club's sports science department to offer advice on "health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs."

Tom Brady's final win as an NFL quarterback came on New Year's Day 2023, a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Brady won't completely forget about the NFL going forward. He's set to begin the first season of his 10-year, $375 million contract as part of Fox Sports' top NFL broadcast team.

Over 23 NFL seasons, including 20 with the New England Patriots, Brady won three Most Valuable Player awards and five more Super Bowl MVPs. He retired as the NFL record-holder in both passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649), attempting nearly 1,500 more passes than any other quarterback in league history.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady becomes part-owner of England's Birmingham City soccer club